About

We at Frida's Tacos Cuisine & Bar have been dedicated to sharing our vibrant Mexican heritage through our family-owned restaurant. Flavor and quality are our top priorities, and our 30+ years of experience in the food truck industry are evident in every dish. Inspired by the vivacious art of Frida Kahlo, our cuisine is a delightful fusion of colors and flavors, offering a unique culinary journey in a setting adorned with art and good taste. We welcome you to join us at Frida's Tacos for an unforgettable gastronomic adventure!