Frida's Tacos Cuisine & Bar 305 W FM RD 1382 SUITE 114
Full Menu
Dinner
- Choriburger
Mexican style hamburger, includes house patty, chorizo, ham, bacon, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, onion mozzarella cheese with side of fries included$18.00
- TORTA PLATE
Lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, mayo (beef, milanesa) pastor, fajita$14.00
- Flautas Full Portion$16.00
- Quesadilla Plate$15.00
- Aguachile De Mango
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly cooked in a mango sauce, red onion and cucumber$18.00
- Aguachile Serrano
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly cooked in in a serrano & lime vinaigrette, red onion & cucumber.$18.00
- Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp mixed with garlic & chile guajillo with side of white rice & small salad$16.00
- 1lb Beef Ribs
Beef ribs with cambray potatoes, roasted onions, homemade tortillas & salsa molcajete$28.00
- 2lb Beef Ribs
Beef ribs with cambray potatoes, roasted onions, homemade tortillas & salsa molcajete$60.00
- Filet Mignon
With pineapple, pico de gallo, mashed potatoes, & crispy fried onion$22.00
- Fajitas for 1
Fajitas of your choice for 2, with side charro beans, rice, roasted peppers, 2 flour quesadillas, and tortillas$22.99
- Brazzero Del Amor
Fajitas of your choice for 2, with a side charro beans, rice, roasted peppers, 2 flour quesadillas, and handmade tortillas$40.99
- 1lb Trompito Al Pastor
Marinated pork "Trompo", with tortillas, onion, cilantro, chile de arbol & pineapple sauce$18.00
- 2lb Trompito Al Pastor
Marinated pork "Trompo", with tortillas, onion, cilantro, chile de arbol & pineapple sauce$30.00
BEVERAGES
Soups and Salads
Premium Appetizers
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños
Order of four jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese wrapped with bacon over Mexican rice$10.00
- 3 Cheese Choriqueso
Mix of three melted cheeses served in a hot skillet with tortillas on the side.$14.00
- Taquitos De Papa
4 fried tacos filled with potato, topped with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes$8.00
- Chicharron De Ribeye
Over guacamole, with a side homemade salsa and tortillas (3)$18.00
- MANGO CEVICHE$14.00
- Sample Plate
2 bacon wrapped jalapeños, 4 tinga mini flautas, 3 tinga mini sopes, 4 stuffed chips with cheese & tinga$22.00
- Grilled Panela
Over a bed of spinaches, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips and hibiscus vinaigrette$16.00
- Roasted Cauliflower
Topped with morita piloncillo sauce & black sesame$14.00
- Casa Azul Beet
With arugula, feta vinaigrette, cheese, cherries, tomatoes & hibiscus$14.00
- Cambray Potatoes "Al Ajillo"
Roasted baby potatoes with our famous sauce of the house$12.00
- Regular Tiradito De Lengua
Beef tongue carpaccio over green salsa with roasted jalapeño$16.00
- Large Tiradito De Lengua
Beef tongue carpaccio over green salsa with roasted jalapeño$26.00
ENCHILADAS
- Enchilada Suizas
3 chicken enchiladas in a spicy tomatillo sauce & sour cream with side of rice$16.00
- Enchilada Poblanas
3 shrimp enchiladas in a poblano sauce with side of rice$16.00
- Red Enchiladas
Cheese enchiladas with a side of rice and beans$16.00
- Green Enchiladas
Cheese enchiladas with a side of rice and beans$16.00
Breakfast
Breakfast - Breakfast
- Chilaquiles Verdes
House-made corn tortilla, stuffed with chicken & mozzarella cheese, topped with green salsa, avocado slices, red onion & sour cream, served with your choice of beans and 2 eggs of your style$13.00
- Cali Tacos
3 eggs, tacos with scrambled bacon, slices of avocado, & mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Torta De Papa Espanola
Omelette with potatoes (spain onion, & milanesa chicken)$14.00
- Gansito Pancakes
3 pancake skewers with gansito toppings$10.00
- Birriaquiles
House-made corn tortilla topped with delicious birria, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices, red onion & sour cream, served with your choice of beans and 2 eggs of your style$14.00
- Avocado Toast
Smoked salmon, smashed avocado, red onions, tomato, black sesame seed stuffed in roasted panini bread$13.00
- Red Velvet Waffles
2 red velvet flavored waffles stacked with 2 slices of bacon strips and maple syrup on the side$10.00
- The Classic
2 eggs of your style, 1 bacon strips, toast, & side of diced potatoes mixed with onion & bell peppers$10.00
- The Meatless
2 eggs of your style with potatoes mixed with bell peppers & onion, slices of avocado and your choice of beans$10.00
- The Frida's Breakfast
2 scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo & side of potatoes with bell pepper & onions, & choice of beans$12.00
- The Benedict
2 eggs of your style on an English muffin, covered with hollandaise sauce, 2 slices of bacon & side of potatoes with bell peppers & onion$12.00
- The Meatlovers
2 eggs of your style with 2 bacon strips, sausage patty, and side of potatoes mixed with onion & bell peppers$14.00
- Ranchero Eggs
2 eggs over a fried tortilla covered with ranchero sauce, with side of grilled panela cheese & your choice of beans$12.00
Breakfast - Skillets
Breakfast - Deluxe Omelets
- 3 Eggs, 8oz Ribeye, Both Poblano & Bell Peppers, Melted Chihuahua Cheese & Ajillo Potatoes
three (3) egg, 8 oz of Ribeye, both poblano and bell peppers, melted chihuahua cheese & ajillo potatoes.$18.00
- 3 Eggs, Green Salsa, Chicken, Both Poblano & Bell Peppers, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, with Side of Ajillo Potatoes$16.00
- 3 Eggs, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese with Side of Ajillo Potatoes$12.00