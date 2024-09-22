Frida's Tacos Cuisine & Bar 305 W FM RD 1382 SUITE 114
Fridas Tacos Cuisine & Bar Menu
Beverages
Appetizers
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños
Order of four jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese wrapped with bacon over Mexican rice$10.00
- 3 Cheese Choriqueso
Mix of three melted cheeses served in a hot skillet with tortillas on the side.$14.00
- Taquitos De Papa
4 fried tacos filled with potato, topped with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes$8.00
- Chicharron De Ribeye
Over guacamole, with a side homemade salsa and tortillas (3)$18.00
- Mango Ceviche$14.00
- Sample Plate
2 bacon wrapped jalapeños, 4 tinga mini flautas, 3 tinga mini sopes, 4 stuffed chips with cheese & tinga$22.00
Classics
- Flautas de Pollo
Set of 3 chicken flautas topped w/ lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and queso fresco. Comes w/ rice & beans. (Can substitute chicken with Birria)$16.00
- Torta Plate
Lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, mayo (beef, milanesa) pastor, fajita, comes with side of fries!$14.00
- Quesadilla Plate
Your choice of meat, w/ rice & beans$15.00
- Burrito Plate
A hearty burrito filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Rice & beans served on the side.$16.00
Taco Platters
- Quesabirrias
Tortillas dipped in birria fried with melted consomé, cheese and birria meat. Side of onion, cilantro & consomé on the side.$18.00
- Tacos Gobernador
3 tacos with handmade tortilla, shrimp, queso asadero, tomato, onions, garlic, poblano pepper, sour cream-mayo sauce, with side of white rice.$22.00
- Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
3 tacos with grilled shrimp, chipotle mayo, & mango coleslaw$18.00
- Ensenada Fish Tacos
3 tacos with butter breaded tilapia, coleslaw & sweet chipotle mayo sauce.$18.00
- Patrona Tacos
3 tacos de arrachera with poblano, melted cheese, & pico de gallo with handmade tortillas$22.00
- Patron Tacos
3 tacos with ribeye steak, pico de gallo, hand made tortilla, grilled onions & guacamole$22.00
- Taco Plate
3 tacos served with rice & beans meat of your choice (beef, chicken, birria, pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, tripas.)$16.00
- Taco Sampler$25.00
- (1) Taco Patron$6.00
- (1) Taco Patrona$6.00
- (1) Taco Gobernador$5.00
- (1) Taco Chipotle Shrimp$5.00
- (1) Ensenada Fish Taco$5.00
- (1) Quesabirra only$3.50
- (1) Quesadilla Only$9.00
- (1) TACO$3.50
- (2) TACOS$6.00
- (3) TACOS$9.00
- (4) TACOS$10.00
- (5) TACOS$15.00
- (6) TACOS$18.00
- (7) TACOS$21.00
- (8) TACOS$24.00
- (9) TACOS$27.00
- (10) TACOS$30.00
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Suizas
3 chicken enchiladas in a spicy tomatillo sauce & sour cream with side of rice$16.00
- Enchilada Poblanas
3 shrimp enchiladas in a poblano sauce with side of rice$16.00
- Red Enchiladas
Cheese enchiladas with a side of rice and beans$16.00
- Green Enchiladas
Cheese & chicken enchiladas with a side of rice and beans (cheese only is optional).$16.00
Dinner
- Aguachile De Mango
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly cooked in a mango sauce, red onion and cucumber$18.00
- Aguachile Serrano
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly cooked in in a serrano & lime vinaigrette, red onion & cucumber.$18.00
- Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp mixed with garlic & chile guajillo with side of white rice & small salad$16.00
- Beef Ribs
Beef ribs with cambray potatoes, roasted onions, homemade tortillas & salsa molcajete.$28.00
- Filet Mignon
With pineapple, pico de gallo, mashed potatoes, & crispy fried onion$22.00
- Fajitas
Fajitas of your choice for 2, with side charro beans, rice, roasted peppers, 2 flour quesadillas, and tortillas$22.99
- Brazzero Del Amor
Fajitas of your choice for 2, with a side charro beans, rice, roasted peppers, 2 flour quesadillas, and handmade tortillas$40.99
- TROMPITO AL PASTOR
Marinated pork "Trompo", with tortillas, onion, cilantro, chile de arbol & pineapple sauce.$18.00
- Pizza Birria$22.00
SPECIALS
Fridas Tacos Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Plates
- Chilaquiles Verdes
House-made corn tortilla, stuffed with chicken & mozzarella cheese, topped with green salsa, avocado slices, red onion & sour cream, served with your choice of beans and 2 eggs of your style$13.00
- Cali Tacos
3 eggs, tacos with scrambled bacon, slices of avocado, & mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Birriaquiles
House-made corn tortilla topped with delicious birria, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices, red onion & sour cream, served with your choice of beans and 2 eggs of your style$14.00
- Ranchero Eggs
2 Eggs over fried tortilla covered with ranchero sauce, w/ side of grilled panela, cheese & choice of beans.$12.00
- The Frida's Breakfast
2 scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo & side of potatoes with bell pepper & onions, & choice of beans$12.00
- Smoked Sausage
Mixed with potatoes, bell peppers, onion, & 2 eggs your style$14.00
- Chorizo
Mixed with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, & 2 eggs of your style$14.00
