Frida's Tacos Cuisine & Bar 305 W FM RD 1382 SUITE 114
Dinner
- 1lb Beef Ribs
Beef ribs with cambray potatoes, roasted onions, homemade tortillas & salsa molcajete$28.00
- 2lb Beef Ribs
Beef ribs with cambray potatoes, roasted onions, homemade tortillas & salsa molcajete$60.00
- Filet Mignon
With pineapple, pico de gallo, mashed potatoes, & crispy fried onion$22.00
- Fajitas
Fajitas of your choice for 2, with side charro beans, rice, roasted peppers, 2 flour quesadillas, and tortillas$22.99
- Brazzero Del Amor
Fajitas of your choice for 2, with a side charro beans, rice, roasted peppers, 2 flour quesadillas, and handmade tortillas$40.99
- Tortas
Lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, mayo (beef, milanesa) pastor, fajita$14.00
- 1lb Trompito Al Pastor
Marinated pork "Trompo", with tortillas, onion, cilantro, chile de arbol & pineapple sauce$18.00
- 2lb Trompito Al Pastor
Marinated pork "Trompo", with tortillas, onion, cilantro, chile de arbol & pineapple sauce$30.00
- Choriburger
Mexican style hamburger, includes house patty, chorizo, ham, bacon, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, onion mozzarella cheese with side of fries included$18.00
- Aguachile De Mango
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly cooked in a mango sauce, red onion and cucumber$18.00
- Aguachile Serrano
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly cooked in in a serrano & lime vinaigrette, red onion & cucumber.$18.00
- Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp mixed with garlic & chile guajillo with side of white rice & small salad$16.00
- Flautas Full Portion$16.00
Beverages
Mocktails
Tequila Selection
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Julio 70$19.00
- Julio 1982$25.00
- Hornitos$10.00
- Hornitos Anejo$14.00
- Socorro Blanco$12.00
- Patron Blanco$12.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Anejo$28.00
- Casa Amigos$13.00
- Casa Amigos Reposado$14.00
- Casa Amigos Anejo$18.00
- Tesoro Blanco$12.00
- 1800 Blanco$11.00
- 1800 Reposado$13.00
- José Cuervo$10.00
Happy Hour
Signature Cocktails
- Vampiro
Tequila, lime juice, salt, viuda de Sanchez mix$11.00
- Paloma
Tequila, grapefruit soda, lime and orange juice and salt$13.00
- Mojito
Rum, fresh lime, mint & soda mandarin, lemon, watermelon$12.00
- Diablito
Tequila, tabasco sauce and lime juice$12.00
- Cazuela
Tequila, grapefruits soda, fresh lime & orange juice, salt$18.00
- Rumchata
Rum, horchata & cinnamon$12.00
- Margarita
Tequila, fresh lime juice, orange liquor, agave nectar$11.00
- Beso Blanco
Rum, coconut cream, fresh lime$12.00
- Michelada
Beer of your choice with Michelada house mix$10.00
- Traditional Carajillo
Licor 43, espresso shot over ice$14.00
- Frida's Love Drink
Tito's vodka, sprite, fresh strawberries & cranberry juice$12.00
- Beso De Angel
Condensed milk, cherry rum, evaporated liquor$12.00
- Carajillo Don Diego
Licor 43. Espresso shot, Mazapan$14.00
- La Chabela
Mezcal, pineapple syrup, juice, cucumber, lime soda lime$10.00
- Amor Celestial
Vodka, condensed milk, pineapple juice, blue curazao$12.00
- Carajillo Rocher
Licor 43, espresso shot, shot. Agave, milk, condensed milk$14.00
- Fridas Espresso Martini
Vodka, vodka, 1 oz espresso shot, espresso shot, chocolate liqueur, rumchata, cinnamon$12.00
- Berry Lemonade
Berry syrup, lemon juice, Jim, honey, mint and lime soda$12.00
- Cantaritos
Tequila, fresh squeezed orange, grapefruit & lime juice, salt, grapefruit soda$175.00
- Magdalena
Pineapple or tamarind mezcal, lime juice syrup$12.00
- Fridas Favorite
Pineapple syrup, rum, lemon, juice, coconut rum, lime soda$12.00
- Carajillo Flight
Three classic carajillos original, don Diego y Rocher$20.00
- Paleta Shots
Candy shots flavored with tamarind mango or pineapple pucker & tequila$6.00
- Mimosas Flight
Bottle of sparkling wine with set of 3 different juices orange, pineapple & cranberry$20.00
Premium Appetizers
- Chicharron De Ribeye
Over guacamole, with a side homemade salsa and tortillas (3)$18.00
- Roasted Cauliflower
Topped with morita piloncillo sauce & black sesame$14.00
- Grilled Panela
Over a bed of spinaches, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips and hibiscus vinaigrette$16.00
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño
Order of four jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese wrapped with bacon over Mexican rice$10.00
- Casa Azul Beet
With arugula, feta vinaigrette, cheese, cherries, tomatoes & hibiscus$14.00
- Taquitos De Papa
4 fried tacos filled with potato, topped with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes$8.00
- Sample Plate
2 bacon wrapped jalapeños, 4 tinga mini flautas, 3 tinga mini sopes, 4 stuffed chips with cheese & tinga$22.00
- 3 Cheese Choriqueso
Mix of three melted cheeses served in a hot skillet with tortillas on the side.$14.00
- Regular Tiradito De Lengua
Beef tongue carpaccio over green salsa with roasted jalapeño$16.00
- Large Tiradito De Lengua
Beef tongue carpaccio over green salsa with roasted jalapeño$26.00
- Cambray Potatoes "Al Ajillo"
Roasted baby potatoes with our famous sauce of the house$12.00
- mango ceviche$14.00
Tacos
- Quesabirrias
Tortillas dipped in birria fried with melted consomé, cheese and birria meat. Side of onion, cilantro & consomé on the side.$18.00
- Patron Tacos
3 tacos with ribeye steak, pico de gallo, hand made tortilla, grilled onions & guacamole$22.00
- Patrona Tacos
3 tacos de arrachera with poblano, melted cheese, & pico de gallo with handmade tortillas$22.00
- Tacos Gobernador
3 tacos with handmade tortilla, shrimp, queso asadero, tomato, onions, garlic, poblano pepper, sour cream-mayo sauce, with side of white rice.$22.00
- Ensenada Fish Tacos
3 tacos with butter breaded tilapia, coleslaw & sweet chipotle mayo sauce$18.00
- Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
3 tacos with grilled shrimp, chipotle mayo, & mango coleslaw$18.00
- (1) TACO$3.50
- (4) TACOS$10.00
- Tortilla (1)$0.35
- Taco Plate
3 tacos served with rice & beans meat of your choice (beef, chicken, birria, pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, tripas.)$16.00
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Suizas
3 chicken enchiladas in a spicy tomatillo sauce & sour cream with side of rice$16.00
- Enchilada Poblanas
3 shrimp enchiladas in a poblano sauce with side of rice$16.00
- Red Enchiladas
Cheese enchiladas with a side of rice and beans$16.00
- Green Enchiladas
Cheese enchiladas with a side of rice and beans$16.00