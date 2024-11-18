Frida's Tacos Cuisine & Bar 305 W FM RD 1382 SUITE 114
Appetizers
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños
Order of four jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese wrapped with bacon over Mexican rice.$10.00
- Taquitos De Papa
Four crispy fried tacos filled with potato, topped with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes.$8.00
- Chicharron De Ribeye
Chopped ribeye steak topped with guacamole, served with house-made salsa and three tortillas on the side.$18.00
- Sample Plate
Try a variety of our appetizers with four bacon-wrapped jalapeños, two taquitos de papa, and four cheese-and-chicken stuffed chips.$22.00
- Super Nachos
Crispy chips topped with queso, your choice of meat, guacamole, sour cream, beans, and pico de gallo.$13.00
- Cali Fries
Golden fries topped with queso, your choice of meat, guacamole, sour cream, beans, and pico de gallo.$13.00
Classics
- Flauta Plate
Set of 3 flautas topped w/ lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, & queso fresco. Comes w/ rice & beans. (Beef or Chicken).$16.00
- Torta Plate
Toasted bolillo bread topped with melted cheese and filled with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, refried beans, sour cream, mayo, and your choice of meat. Served with French fries.$16.00
- Quesadilla Plate
A delicious quesadilla filled with your choice of meat, served with rice, beans, radishes, and cucumbers on the side.$15.00
- Burrito Plate
A flavorful burrito filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, queso, guacamole, sour cream, and lettuce. Served with a side of fries.$16.00
- Green Enchiladas
Chicken and cheese enchiladas with green salsa, served with rice and beans. Meat-free option available.$16.00
Taco Platters
- Quesabirrias
Tortillas dipped in birria fried with melted consomé, cheese and birria meat. Side of onion, cilantro & consomé on the side.$18.00
- Tacos Gobernador
Three handmade tortillas filled with shrimp, queso asadero, tomato, onions, garlic, poblano pepper, and a sour cream-mayo sauce. Served with rice.$22.00
- Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chipotle mayo, and mango coleslaw. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$18.00
- Ensenada Fish Tacos
Three tacos with butter-breaded tilapia, coleslaw, and sweet chipotle mayo sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$18.00
- Patrona Tacos
Three arrachera tacos with poblano peppers, melted cheese, and pico de gallo, served with handmade tortillas.$22.00
- Patron Tacos
Three tacos with ribeye steak, pico de gallo, grilled onions, and guacamole, served on handmade tortillas.$22.00
- Taco Plate
Three tacos served with rice, beans, and a side of cucumbers, radishes, lime, cilantro, and onion. Choice of meat and tortillas.$16.00
- Taco Sampler
Ten tacos with a mix of beef fajita, chicken fajita, al pastor, birria, and barbacoa. Served with lime, radishes, cilantro, and onions.$25.00
- Street Tacos
A la carte tacos made your way. Choose corn or flour tortillas and your choice of meat: Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Pastor, Birria, Carnitas, Barbacoa, or Tripa.$3.50
Frida's Favorites
- Camarones Al Ajillo
Sautéed shrimp mixed with garlic and guajillo chile, served with rice and a small salad.$16.00
- Fajitas
Fajitas of your choice, served with charro beans, rice, roasted peppers, two flour quesadillas, and tortillas. Perfect for one$22.99
- Brazzero Del Amor
Fajitas of your choice, perfect for two, served with refried beans, rice, roasted peppers, two flour quesadillas, and handmade tortillas.$40.99
- TROMPITO AL PASTOR
Marinated pork "Trompo", with tortillas, onion, cilantro, chile de arbol & pineapple sauce.$18.00
- Pizza Birria
A soft flour tortilla infused with flavorful birria consomé, stuffed with tender birria meat and melted cheese. Comes with a side of rich consomé to dip.$22.00
Desserts
- Churro Relleno
Long churro filled with your choice of vanilla or cajeta.$3.00
- Mini Churros$6.00
- Choco Flan
A decadent blend of rich chocolate cake and creamy flan, creating a perfect harmony of textures and flavors.$8.00
- Pastel De Tres Leche
Slice of a luscious sponge cake soaked in three creamy milks and topped with light, fluffy whipped cream. A classic delight!$8.00
- Concha Ice Cream Sandwich
Vanilla ice cream between two soft concha slices, with a chocolate drizzle and sprinkles for a fun, delicious treat!$8.00
